YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds after his vehicle crashed into a building.

Yazoo County Coroner Rickey Shivers said a jailer, who was in route to the city jail, spotted the crash scene around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 18.

Yazoo City Police discovered the man had been shot multiple times. He died at the scene.

Shivers identified the victim as 36-year-old Richard Baker, of Yazoo City.

Yazoo City police, Yazoo County deputies and agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) are investigating Baker’s death.