YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Yazoo County jury found a man guilty of sexual battery that involved a four-year-old girl.

According to the office of Holmes, Humphreys and Yazoo Counties’ District Attorney, Rondrikous Tubbs, of Yazoo City, violated the young victim more than once.

Tubbs was found guilty on Friday, April 14. He was sentenced to 30 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) with 25 years to serve and five years on supervised probation.

He will have to register as a sex offender after he’s released from prison.