YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Yazoo City man was sentenced to life in prison in connection to a 2021 murder.

The Yazoo Herald reported Wesley Littleton, 30, was sentenced to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of murder last week. Littleton was charged with murder in October 2021 in connection to the shooting death of Willie Thomas Jr.

Littleton was held in custody with a $1,000,000 bond upon his arrest.

On Friday, September 17, 2021, officers responded to a call about a shooting at S. Central Alley just after 10:00 p.m. Thomas was found with a gunshot wound to his back. He was airlifted to a Jackson hospital where he later died from his injuries.