YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Yazoo City police are investigating after a man was shot and killed while walking his dog.

The incident happened just before 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, October 1 on 13th Street.

Yazoo City Police Chief Terry Gann said the victim was walking his dog when the unidentified suspect walked up to him and started firing shots.

Gann said the victim died from multiple gunshot wounds.

According to the police chief, investigators are looking at possible suspects. No one has been arrested as of Monday, October 2.