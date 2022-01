YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Yazoo City neighbors may experience delays in normal Waste Pro garbage collection due to the surge in COVID-19 cases.

The Yazoo Herald reported Waste Pro is experiencing staff shortages due to employees contracting COVID-19. The company is working to place drivers in areas that have already experienced delays.

According to the newspaper, Yazoo City leaders said they would find other solutions if the problem continues.