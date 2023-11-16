YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Yazoo City police arrested a man in connection to the death of another, who was shot while walking his dog.

Yazoo City Police Chief Terry Gann said investigators received a tip about the location of Ladwell Japheth Roma Brown.

Gann said Brown was walking to meet someone and was arrested after a short chase on Wednesday, November 15. The arrest happened on Jackson Avenue near 11th Street.

Brown has been charged with capital murder.

The police chief said Brown shot and killed Tyjuwan Wyatt on Sunday, October 1. The shooting happened on 13th Street while Wyatt was walking his dog.