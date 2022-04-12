YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – For the third time in just two years, the Yazoo City Police Department is searching for a new police chief.

Former Yazoo City Police Chief Joseph Head resigned on Monday, April 11, 2022. This comes after he was suspended for five days without pay for alleged favoritism and other misconduct.

Captain Richard Brooks will take over as interim chief.

“The police department hasn’t missed a beat. I didn’t just show up here yesterday. I was captain over investigations. So, I think we’re going to be fine,” said Brooks.

He met with the city’s new mayor, David ‘Mel’ Starling, on Tuesday, April 12. Brooks said some of their top priorities include hiring more officers and starting new initiatives within the department.

“Once we get an increase in staffing, then we can do things like we can do special patrols. When I was with JPD, we had a gun interdiction team. We’ve had flex units and things like that to work throughout high crime areas in different hours and things like that. I’ve spoken with Terry Gann, Chief Deputy at the Yazoo County Sheriff’s Department. He wants to have a joint task force,” he said.

Brooks will serve as the interim chief for up to 90 days while the city searches for a new chief.