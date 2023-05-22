YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Yazoo City Police Chief Kenneth Hampton submitted a letter of resignation to the Yazoo County Board of Aldermen.

In a letter obtained by WJTV 12 News, Hampton said, “Thank you for the opportunity to lead the Yazoo City Police Department. It has been an honor and privilege to serve my hometown. Due to irreconcilable differences and other matters of concern between the mayor and I, I feel it’s best we part ways.”

Hampton resigned effective immediately, according to the letter.

He was appointed as the Yazoo City police chief in May 2022. Hampton previously served as the police chief for the Town of Tchula.