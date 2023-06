YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – The chief of the Yazoo City Police Department has resigned after a short time on the job.

Yazoo City leaders said that Fredrick Randle submitted his letter of resignation on Thursday, June 22. They said he did not provide a reason for his resignation.

Leaders confirmed Fredrick Randle on Monday, June 12. He replaced Kenneth Hampton, who resigned in May.

Before he accepted the position with Yazoo City, Randle was the police chief of Moorhead for more than four years.