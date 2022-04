YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Yazoo City Police Chief Joey Head was suspended by the city council on Monday, March 21.

The Yazoo Herald reported he was suspended for five days without pay. Meeting minutes stated the Board of Mayor and Aldermen would consider further discipline for exhibited favoritism, malfeasance and misconduct.

According to the newspaper, the issue was discussed during a board meeting, but no action was taken.