YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Yazoo City Police Chief Kenny Hampton said the police department will begin efforts to curb crimes committed by minors in the city.

The Yazoo Herald reported parents or other adults will face criminal charges if a minor is found in possession of a gun.

Additionally, Hampton said curfews will be enforced. He said parents will be issued a $50 fine for the first two offenses if their child is in the streets after 11:00 p.m. After the third offense, a $200 fine will be issued and Child Protective Services will be contacted.

According to the newspaper, if a minor is traveling on unauthorized vehicles like scooters or ATVs, they will be detained and adult drivers will face consequences.