YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Yazoo City Public Works Director Jeremain Greer died last Thursday after serving the city for two years.

The Yazoo Herald reported he served under two administrations since June 2020. Mayor David Starling held a moment in silence for Greer during a recent Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting.

Starling said he was a valuable asset to the city. Alderwoman Elizabeth Thomas said he will be remembered for his dedication.

According to the newspaper, Greer enjoyed cooking, hunting and spending time with his family and friends.