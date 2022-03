YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Webster Elementary School in Yazoo City received a donation of 100 books for students.

The Yazoo Herald reported the Young, Black and Lit organization donated the children’s books to the school’s pre-kindergarten through third grade students.

According to the newspaper, the organization’s goal is to give children access to books that center, affirm and reflect the experiences of Black children. The new books feature stories with Black main characters.