YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – A habitual offender was arrested after a recent crime spree in Yazoo City.

Yazoo City Police Chief Terry Gann said the suspect, B’Avion Carter, has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and simple assault upon a minor.

Carter is accused of shooting two people at a nightclub. Both victims have non-life threatening injuries.

Gann said Carter was arrested about an hour after the shooting.

According to authorities, Carter had just been released from jail on a previous aggravated assault charge.