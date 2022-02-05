YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Three new businesses are expected to open on Jerry Clower Boulevard in Yazoo City.

The Yazoo Herald reported Sunshine Carwash LLC, a seafood restaurant and a nail salon are expected to open. The car was is expected to create seven jobs for neighbors.

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a seven-year tax abatement for Action Properties LLC for the location of the new carwash. The abatement will exempt municipal ad valorem taxes but exclude ad valorem taxes for school purposes.