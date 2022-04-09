YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Voters headed to the polls on Monday, April 4 to participate in the Yazoo City’s general election.

The Yazoo Herald reported David “Mel” Starling secured the mayoral seat and Macklyn Austin secured the Ward 2 alderman seat. City Clerk John Carroll said the election results are unofficial at this time.

The newspaper reported the following results:

Starling received 1,064 votes, or 59.57%. Sir Johnathan Rucker came in second with 629 votes, or 35.22%. Cynthia Walker received 92 votes, or 5.1%.

Austin received 299 votes, or 60.65%. Oliver Sampson received 193 votes, or 39,15%.

Charlie Jenkins secured the Ward 1 alderman seat. Jammie McCoy will take the Ward 3 alderman seat. Elizabeth Thomas will remain in her seat as Ward 4 alderwoman.

According to the newspaper, about 21% of Yazoo City voters participated in the election. The newly elected officers will be sworn in on Monday, April 11.