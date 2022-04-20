YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Yazoo City woman has not home after a fire destroyed it in early April 2022.

Linda Fields said her world was turned upside down when she lost everything in the fire. She said she moved to Yazoo City from Florida seven years ago to help take care of her parents. While in Yazoo City, she purchased a home on Grand Avenue, which was destroyed by a fire two weeks ago.

“I don’t have the words to express how I’m feeling. I feel real bad right now. I don’t know what I’m going to do. I’m trying to live at a family home right now, it’s just a day-to-day thing,” she said.

Fields was at work at the Nissan Plant in Canton on April 5 when the fire happened. She said she was in disbelief when neighbors texted her to let her know her home was on fire.

“I went on a break from work, and my neighbors said my house was on fire. Then I got a second messages saying it burned down. I lost everything. I was devastated. My supervisor she called me into the office, and she was trying to help me get myself together then she offered to give me a ride home.”

Fields said her home was paid off, but she did not have homeowner’s insurance. She was already repairing the damage to her home from a storm that happened in March 2022.

“I have nothing left. I had to buy everything, clothing, shoes, everything I have, I had to buy over again. I had pictures of my daughter who passed away. I lost items like that. Income taxes, important documents, and everything I lost.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. However, officials with the Yazoo City Fire Department believe the cause of the fire may have been arson.

Fields reached out to the Red Cross for help. She also created a GoFundMe to help raise money to rebuild her home.