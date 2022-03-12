YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Yazoo County man was arrested in connection a fire that happened at a local church.

The Yazoo Herald reported Jacob Potter, 32, was charged with arson of church property and possession of a controlled substance (meth).

Yazoo County deputies said they responded to a grass fire at Hillcrest Baptist Church on Thursday, March 10. A fire had been set to multiple items with gasoline. Deputies said Potter told them he was trying to “rid his life of all his demons.”

According to the newspaper, Potter was booked into the Yazoo County Correctional Facility. His bond was set at $65,000.