YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A lottery funded project to overlay 12 miles of Highway 433 in Yazoo County is wrapping up.

The Yazoo Herald reported the overlay project runs along Highway 433 from Highway 3 to Highway 49. Crews are currently working on driveway pads, shoulder gravel and permanent stripe.

Yazoo County Supervisor Lee Moore said the new materials will make for a smoother and safer roadway. He said he’s hoping to overlay several other roads including Cox Ferry Road, Hilderbrand Road, Paradise Road, the White Oak subdivision area, Big Mound Road, Center Ridge Road, Steed Lane and Freeman Lane.

Central Transportation District Commissioner Willie Simmons reminds motorists to slow down and be cautious as crews finish up the project.