YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Yazoo County school leaders are tightening security measures following reports of tension among students in other school districts.

The Yazoo Herald reported school leaders restricted admittance into a county high school basketball game on Friday, February 4. Seniors were allowed to have ten guests and all other players were allowed two. Law enforcement was also present to ensure only guests were allowed to enter.

School leaders said the purpose of the measures was to ensure a safe environment. School district Superintendent Dr. Ken Barron said the measures will continue to be utilized.