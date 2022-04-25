YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Yazoo County Area Job Fair will be held on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. The event will be from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the National Guard Armory in Yazoo City.

Attendees are encouraged to:

Dress for success

Be prepared for on-site interviews

Bring plenty of resumes (Copiers/scanners will not be available at the Job Fair)

Review the list of participating employers and have a game plan

To pre-register for the event, visit https://jobfairs.ms.gov. Attendees are asked to print their registration confirmation and provide it at the check-in station on the day of the job fair.

This job fair is free and open to the public. Click here to view a list of participating employers.