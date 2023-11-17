YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – State Route 149/State Route 16 in Yazoo County will close so crews can replace three bridges.

Officials with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) said the closure will affect both directions of State Route 149/State Route 16 between Erickson Road and SR 16 in Yazoo County.

The closure will begin at 6:00 a.m. on Friday, December 1, 2023, and last until 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 31, 2025.

Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route during the closure.