YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – State Route 149/State Route 16 in Yazoo County will close in January so crews can replace three bridges.

The closure will begin at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 2, 2024, and last until Wednesday, December 31, 2025.

According to officials with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT), the closure affects both directions of State Route 149/State Route 16 between West Leeve Road and Whittington East Levee Road in Yazoo County.

To detour around the closure, northbound traffic will take SR 3 to U.S. 49W north. Southbound traffic will take U.S. 49W south to SR 3 south.