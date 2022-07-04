YAZOO CITY , Miss. (WJTV)- Yazoo county and city leaders joined forces to work on a drainage project on Willie Morris Parkway.

According to the Yazoo Herald, the relationship between the Board of Mayor and Aldermen and the Yazoo County Board of Supervisors has been strained over the last several years.

Newly elected officials vowed to reestablish that relationship by joining forces on a drainage project.

The newspaper reported Supervisor Cobie Collins sent the city equipment to help clean and move dirt from an area near Grand Avenue and Willie Morris Parkway. This was done using funding from a $2 million bond. Collins said the area has severe flooding issues and resembles a “cesspool.”

Collins said there are also drainage issues with Willis Creek inside the city from Jonestown to the pump station. The area is reportedly filled with logs. Collins plans to speak with Mayor David Starling about securing a grant to fix the issue.