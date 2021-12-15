Yazoo County correctional officer charged with having sex with inmate

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Yazoo County Regional Correctional Facility correctional officer has been arrested for allegedly having sex with an inmate.

Tommy White (Courtesy: Yazoo County Correctional Facility)

The Yazoo Herald reported correctional officer Tiffany Simmons was fired and arrested on Wednesday, December 15. Inmate Tommy White Jr. was charged with several counts of possession of contraband.

According to authorities, another officer’s investigation led to the discovery of their relationship.

White is currently being held at the facility as a suspect in the Phillip Dunn homicide case.