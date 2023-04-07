YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating a two-vehicle crash that sent one person to the hospital.

The crash happened on Interstate 55 northbound near mile marker 135 in Yazoo County on Thursday, April 6 just before 11:30 p.m.

Troopers said a 2018 Infiniti, driven by Vantashia Jones, of Pickens, collided with a 2023 Chevrolet Equinox, driven by Jesse Trim, of Minnesota.

Jones was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson with unknown injuries. The passengers in the Chevrolet Equinox suffered minor injuries.

This crash remains under investigation by MHP.