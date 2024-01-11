YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Yazoo County deputies arrested a man for attempted murder.

On Wednesday, January 10, deputies executed an arrest warrant on Jaquan Cannon for attempt to commit an offense (murder). Investigators said the warrant was in connection with an incident that occurred in 2021.

Cannon was also charged with violation of the conceal carry law. Investigators said he was in possession of a handgun in his front pocket at the time of his arrest.

Jaquan Cannon (Courtesy: Yazoo County Sheriff’s Office)

Yazoo County deputies arrested a man for attempted murder. (Courtesy: Yazoo County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies arrested Cannon at Shady Lane Apartments on Corine Booker Drive. He is currently being held at the Yazoo County Regional Correctional Facility.