YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders within the Yazoo County Sheriff’s Office are asking county supervisors to purchase vehicles to replace aging patrol units.

The Yazoo Herald reported the Board of Supervisors intends to meet with financial institutes to see what can be done to assist the department. According to the newspaper, the sheriff’s office is already $165,000 over its budget.

Chief Deputy Terry Gann requested two new trucks be purchased for the department, which would cost $77,480.

According to supervisors, a previous administration within the sheriff’s office did not balance the budget properly.

Gann said deputies within the department are unable to patrol the county with their current fleet.