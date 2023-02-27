YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Yazoo County’s emergency management office and the 911 centralized dispatch center will relocate to a larger facility.

The Yazoo Herald reported the management office and dispatch center will move to the former National Guard Armory facility on 2001 Gordon Avenue in Yazoo City.

The emergency management office will leave the Yazoo County Courthouse Annex. The 911 dispatch center will be relocated from the former county jail building.

The newspaper reported the funds for the renovations for the former Armory will be made with the county’s general fund.