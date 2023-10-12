YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – For those looking for another fair to go to, the Yazoo County Fair has you covered.

Since 1928, the Yazoo County Fair has brought the county and surrounding area together for fun and fellowship. It follows a busy year of fairs in both Philadelphia and Jackson.

The Yazoo County Fair starts Friday, October 13 and continues until Saturday, October 21. It features food, rides, crafts, jarred goods, sewing projects, plants, and more across all nine days.

Know Before You Go:

Location: 120 Hugh McGraw Dr. Yazoo City, Mississippi Parking is free in designated areas

Hours: Monday – Thursday: 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. Friday – Saturday: 6 p.m. – 11 p.m. Saturday matinee: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Sunday matinee: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Admission Prices: $10 Monday – Thursday $12 Friday – Saturday $10 For Saturday – Sunday matinee Free for children under 3’0″ $1 for those 60 and older with ID Cash only at the gate

General admission includes all rides

Most food vendors accept cards

ATM’s are located on the midway

According to officials, no musical performances are slated to happen at the fair. However, Davis Farms will bring its petting zoo to the grounds. They will be there on Saturday, October 14 and 21 and Sunday, October 15 during matinee hours.

It extends during the week to October 16, 17 and 19 during regular hours.

Arts, crafts and other items will be displayed inside the exhibit building at the fair. Entries for the exhibit will only be accepted on Friday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.