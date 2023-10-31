YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A football coach at Yazoo County High School has been arrested and charged with date rape.

Chief Deputy Edward Ferrell said Antoine Bourne was arrested on Friday, October 27 at the high school. He was charged with date rape and contributing to the delinquency of a minor by providing alcohol.

According to Ferrell, the victim told a teacher about the incident, and the teacher reported it to a school resource officer. Yazoo County deputies investigated the incident and later arrested Bourne.

Bourne appeared in court on Monday, October 30. He received a $50,000 bond.

WJTV 12 News reached out to the Yazoo County School District for a statement. The superintendent said they cannot make any comment on personnel matters.