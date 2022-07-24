YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Yazoo County jail correctional officer was stabbed in the neck allegedly by a capital murder inmate.

The Yazoo Herald reported an altercation broke out between inmate Alonzo Alexander and a female correctional officer. A male correctional officer became involved, reportedly to protect the female officer. The male officer was stabbed in his neck allegedly by Alexander.

Alexander was charged with the capital murder of John Felton. He has been an inmate in the Yazoo County Regional Correctional Facility since 2020. Chief Deputy Terry Gann with the sheriff’s office said his lengthy stay is because of the Mississippi State Crime Laboratory, which is backed up for about four years.

Gann said the correctional officer was treated for his injury and released from the hospital.

According to the newspaper, the sheriff’s office is considering a taser training course to better prepare the jail guards.