YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Yazoo County Youth Court Judge wants to expand the capacity of the county’s juvenile detention center.

The Yazoo Herald reported Judge Betsy Cotton asked the Board of Supervisors to consider turning the former inmate work center on Jefferson Street in Yazoo City into the new juvenile detention center. Alternatively, she suggested expanding the capacity of the current center.

She argued that the current center isn’t big enough and has run out of space. She said boys take up both floor zones, so 15 girls recently had to be turned away.

The center also houses juveniles from Madison, Humphreys, Sunflower and Attala counties, which Cotton said brought in $73,000 for the county last year. She also suggested increasing the holding fees for other counties so the county can collect more from those fees annually.