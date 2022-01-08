Yazoo County man charged with murder after shooting victim dies

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Yazoo County man’s aggravated assault charge was changed to murder after the victim of a November 19 shooting died.

The Yazoo Herald reported Cornelius Johnson, 19, died in a hospital on December 29 after he collapsed in his home in November.

According to the newspaper, William Perry, 24, was initially charged with two counts of aggravated assault in connection to the shooting that occurred on Martin Luther King Drive. Yazoo County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Terry Gann said two people, including Johnson, were hospitalized after shots were fired inside a car.

Gann continued that Perry confessed to the shooting initially and is currently charged with murder and one count of aggravated assault. Perry is being held in the Yazoo County Regional Correctional Facility.