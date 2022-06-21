YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, June 21, a Yazoo County Circuit Court judge granted a bond for a man accused of raping family member.

The Yazoo County District Attorney’s Office said Jimmy Allen will be released from jail after he was found guilty by a jury on six counts of statutory rape. Prosecutors said the crimes began happening when the child was 11-years-old.

According to District Attorney Akillie Malone-Oliver, the bond will allow Allen to return to his home in the community while he awaits his appeal. He was sentenced to serve 30 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) in April 2022.

Law enforcement testified that Allen was placed on suicide watch after his initial conviction. Prosecutors said he was a danger to himself, the victim and the community and asked the court to not allow him out on bond.

Malone-Oliver said there were letters given to the court in support of Allen’s release. According to the district attorney, one of those letters was from the current mayor’s wife, Veronica Starling.

The judge decided to grant Allen a $75,000 bond.

“Today’s decision, granting Allen a bond after being convicted by a jury, was very disturbing, shocking and disappointing to the victim and her family,” said Malone-Oliver in a news release.