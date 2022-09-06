YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Yazoo County deputies are investigating a homicide that happened on Monday, September 5.

Yazoo County Sheriff Jake Sheriff said deputies received the call about the shooting just after 3:00 p.m.

Sheriff said James Porter, 44, accused 37-year-old Antonio Barton’s son of stealing his son’s bike. Porter allegedly slapped Barton, and Barton allegedly shot Porter in the chest. Porter died at the scene.

According to Sheriff, Barton was arrested at his grandmother’s home and charged with murder. He was taken to the Yazoo County Regional Jail.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the arrest.