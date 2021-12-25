Yazoo County Regional Correctional Facility gets new warden

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A new warden has been chosen for the Yazoo County Regional Correctional Facility.

The Yazoo Herald reported Greg Riley will step into the role on January 3, 2022. He is a Jackson native who previously worked for the Gateway Community Development Corporation.

Riley said he worked with the Hinds County Board of Supervisors to create a work reentry program for inmates.

The newspaper wrote that Riley has also worked for the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility. He earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and a master’s degree in sociology, both from Jackson State University. He is a veteran who served in Desert Shield and Desert Storm.

