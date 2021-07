YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Yazoo County is searching for bids from qualified contractors willing to provide labor and equipment needed for road paving projects.

All bids must be sealed and delivered to the Yazoo County Chancery Clerk’s Office located at 211 E. Broadway, Yazoo City no later than August 5 at 11:00 a.m. It will be opened and considered by the Yazoo County Board of Supervisors.

For more information, contact the Yazoo County Road Department at 662-746-8434.