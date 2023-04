YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A 19-year-old was arrested for allegedly killing his mother on Saturday, April 15.

Vicksburg Daily News reported Tracey Wardley was accused of fatally shooting his mother at her home in Yazoo City.

According to the newspaper, Wardley then fled to Vicksburg to see his father, who turned him in to police.

A motive for the shooting is unknown.