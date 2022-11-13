YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Yazoo County Board of Supervisors agreed to hire an officer to patrol the county’s garbage pitch-in sites.

The Yazoo Herald reported the decision was made because of the illegal dumping of debris and tires. There’s also an issue with fires being set in dumpsters, which costs the county about $2,000 to replace.

The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) awarded the county a $24,289 solid waste grant that will be used to cover the salary of the new officer. The officer will be responsible for patrolling the county’s garbage sites and writing tickets for offenders.

According to the newspaper, the fine for dumpster diving is $500, the fine for dumping tires is $3,000 and the fine for setting dumpsters on fire is $2,500.