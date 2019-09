A young woman who called authorities to tell them her father had been stabbed has now been charged with his murder.

Courtney Williams has been charged with stabbing her father James Williams twice in the back. He was found sitting inside his car slumped over the steering wheel in front of his home just outside Bentonia.

The twenty eight year old woman is under house arrest with a bond of $250,000. Authorities say they are investigating domestic violence as a possible motive in the case.