YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Yazoo City woman was killed in a head-on collision with another vehicle on Tuesday, September 13.

The crash happened on Anding Oil City Road west of Spires Lane. According to Yazoo County Coroner Ricky L. Shivers, a passenger car and a pickup truck were involved in the head-on collision.

Shivers’ report stated that Yazoo County deputies and volunteer firefighters had to use the jaws of life to remove the driver of the passenger car, 21-year-old Skylar C. Beliew.

Beliew was pronounced dead at the scene. According to Shivers, she was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Yazoo County Sheriff’s Department.