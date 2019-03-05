Yazoo Leaders Continuning Watching Rising Floodwaters

Flooding is a major problem in Yazoo County and emergency management is keeping a close eye on the rising water. Leaders tell us the safety and protection of everyone is the number one concern.



“I’m just trying to keep everyone informed. I’ve had a blast of information going out via social media and through the emergency management Facebook page, texts, and emails,” Yazoo County EMA Director, Jack Willingham said.



There is a good reason to be in the know right now. A little more than one dozen are closed on Yazoo County.



“Of course there are two sides to Yazoo County in the flood area. There is the Wolf



Homeowners in those neighborhoods known for flooding are being told to aware of the rising water and the danger it could bring.“There’s the backwater area which is the Holly Bluff area in our county, and they are seeing numbers or predicted numbers that they haven’t seen in many, many years. A lot of the people there are concerned.”



Several homes are completely surrounded by floodwater right now. It’s just an example of some of the areas dealing with that heavy flooding. Emergency operation leaders tell us the best thing they can do now is monitor the situation.



“ I believe they’re predicting the river to crest around the 14th and of course, cresting doesn’t mean it’s over,” Willingham said. “We don’t know how long you’ll stay up after that so we’re just going to continue to moderate and be there for people as long as they need us.”



Considering how large the county is, The EMA Director says the best thing people can do is let them know of any problems that need attention.



The emergency management agency is working with the Sheriff’s Department and surrounding fire departments to keep people safe.Lake side, and there’s the backwater side. The Wolf Lake area floods annually, and here lately it has become (almost routine.) A lot of people there are familiar with what’s going on,” Willingham said.