YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Yazoo City police will be increasing patrol efforts on Grand Avenue to deter speeding.

The Yazoo Herald reported the issue was brought before the Board of Mayor and Aldermen by a neighbor who said the street resembles a “racetrack,” with some cars reaching up to 60 mph.

Mayor David Starling asked Police Chief Kenny Hampton to increase patrol on the street since the department recently gained more officers.