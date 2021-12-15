Yazoo Pumps decision withdrawn by Army Corps of Engineers

PIVOT — The lower Delta backwater flood that began in 2019 continues unabated into 2020, wracking up thousands of dollars in losses per individual in the affected areas. This photo was taken July, 27, 2019 in the lower Mississippi Delta. (Photo by MSU Extension Service/Kevin Hudson)

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – The United States Army Corps of Engineers (Corps) announced on Wednesday, December 15 that they are withdrawing their decision on the 2020 Yazoo Pumps plan.

The basis for the withdrawal was the United States Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) decision to restore the Clean Water Act veto that happened in 2008.

The Trump Administration’s decision to revive the pumps in 2020 was challenged by federal lawsuits filed by Earthjustice on behalf of American Rivers, National Audubon Society, Sierra Club and Healthy Gulf against the Corps, EPA and United States Fish and Wildlife Service. The withdrawal was prompted by these legal challenges.