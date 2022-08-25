WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities closed a boat ramp on the Yazoo River after erosion was discovered.

The Warren County Board of Supervisors and the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks (MDWFP) made the decision to close the boat ramp at Old Twin Lakes near Redwood.

Authorities said there’s significant undermining and erosion of the adjacent river bank, making the ramp hazardous.

Crews will evaluate the ramp to determine whether it needs repair or replacement in order to provide safe access for boaters and anglers.