BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Shaggy’s will partner with the Metropolitan YMCAs of Mississippi for Shaggy’s Rez Fest.

The Metro YMCAs of Mississippi will offer free child-watch on March 19 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. This program is for children ages three to 12 and is available for the first 300 to arrive.

Parents or guardians must show proof of Shaggy’s Rez Fest ticket purchase to participate in the program.

Shaggy’s Rez Fest is a crawfish & country music festival on March 19, 2022. The family-friendly festival will take place at Lakeshore Park in Brandon from 12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.