JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson residents want the city to make major repairs to Mill Street.

Those who live or work along Mill Street and Livingston Street said the road is riddled with large potholes. Many said the potholes are unavoidable and pose a danger to their safety and their vehicles.

Raw sewage from a broken line under a nearby railroad has also created a health hazard.

“Creep down through here, you’ll blow out a tire. If you know where the holes are out, you can try and go around them, but if you don’t know, you are in big trouble. It is a big, big danger for the City of Jackson, just Mill Street alone,” said Ernest Smith, who lives in the area.

WJTV 12 News asked interim Public Works Director Robert Lee about the potholes and sewage. He said crews are working to begin repairs to the broken sewage line, but he did not say if plans were in place to repave the road.