JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – A youth basketball camp held by Millsaps women’s basketball coaches, assistants, and college players started on Monday.

The camp will be held from Monday, June 27 until Thursday, June 30. This camp is open to boys and girls ages five to 13.

Leaders of the Millsaps women’s basketball team wanted to provide a positive environment for campers to help them develop better skills to become a better player. The camp also helps participants to enhance their desires and appreciation for the sport.

The team will demonstrate the following skills this week: Shooting, Rebounding, Footwork and Agility, Individual and Team Offense and Defense, Passing and Catching, and Ball Handling.

Head women’s basketball coach Justin LeBlanc said they have two different sessions for camp; one in the morning and one in the afternoon. The morning sessions will consist of focusing on skill and development. The afternoon sessions will focus on speed and agility work.

“I’m excited for this as this is something we been working towards, especially considering we have our head strength and conditioning coach with us this year,” said LeBlanc.

This camp is held from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. for full time campers and 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. for half-day campers.