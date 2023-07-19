MAGEE, Miss. (WJTV) – Zaxby’s will open another location in Mississippi!

Officials with the company announced the chain will open its first restaurant in Magee. The business will be located at 1750 Simpson Highway 49.

The new Zaxby’s is owned and operated by Ole Brook Chicken III, LLC and will open for drive-thru and dine-in on Monday, July 24. A ribbon cutting ceremony by the local chamber of commerce will officially celebrate the grand opening at a later date.

“My partners and co-owners Chris Dunn, Ben Goza, Lance Newman and our entire team are very excited to bring Zaxby’s to Simpson County. As residents ourselves, we are looking forward to serving our local friends and community with our delicious chicken and sweet new dessert item, the funnel cake,” said Tyler O’Neal, owner of Ole Brook Chicken III, LLC.

The restaurant will feature Zaxby’s farmhouse-style design with a white exterior and a double drive-thru layout for faster pay and pickup. It will provide indoor seating available for up to 56 guests.

The location will be providing up to 50 new employment opportunities to the community. Interested applicants may simply stop by the restaurant to apply for all available positions.